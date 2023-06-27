Man killed, his children injured over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed while his children were sustained bullets injuries over an enmity in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, Saifullah along with his son Subhan (3) and daughter Hareem Fatima (2) was travelling by a car when two accused opened firing on them.

As a result, Saifullah died on the spot while his children recieved injuries.

Rescue 1122 team reached the scene and shifted the body and the injured to THQ hospital Bhalwal.