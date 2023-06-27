Open Menu

Man Killed, His Children Injured Over Enmity

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Man killed, his children injured over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed while his children were sustained bullets injuries over an enmity in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, Saifullah along with his son Subhan (3) and daughter Hareem Fatima (2) was travelling by a car when two accused opened firing on them.

As a result, Saifullah died on the spot while his children recieved injuries.

Rescue 1122 team reached the scene and shifted the body and the injured to THQ hospital Bhalwal.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Car Died Man Bhalwal Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

5 minutes ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

23 minutes ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

34 minutes ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

35 minutes ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

2 hours ago
US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

2 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

13 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan