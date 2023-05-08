Man killed his elder brother

A man allegedly shot dead his elder brother due to an insignificant squabble in their residence in the SITE area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his elder brother due to an insignificant squabble in their residence in the SITE area here on Monday.

The SITE police informed that the suspect Tahir Shah escaped after taking his brother Zahir Shah's life.

They said the dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem whose report is awaited.

The police said the incident's FIR had not been registered but they had recorded statements of female family members.