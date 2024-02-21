Man Killed His Fellow To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 08:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man was stabbed to death by his own colleague here at Chak No 236/LB,Masti Khail area on Wednesday.
Police said that Mukarram Khan and Naseeb Ullah,both employees of Mianwali group of traders, had altercation over some minor issue.
Following a brawl, the alleged outlaw Naseeb Ullah attacked with knife and critically injured Mukarum.
The victim was taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police arrested the alleged outlaw and launched investigation.
Recent Stories
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested16 minutes ago
-
PML-N , PPP forge alliance for centre's coalition government7 hours ago
-
PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights8 hours ago
-
PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights8 hours ago
-
Pak delegation visits Kenya to explore inter-agency coordination frameworks in immigration & border8 hours ago
-
BISE Larkana announces result of HSC-19 hours ago
-
One sleepless night can reverse depression for days: Study9 hours ago
-
Senate body approves amendment bills9 hours ago
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop9 hours ago
-
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab9 hours ago
-
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal9 hours ago