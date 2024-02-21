Open Menu

Man Killed His Fellow To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Man killed his fellow to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man was stabbed to death by his own colleague here at Chak No 236/LB,Masti Khail area on Wednesday.

Police said that Mukarram Khan and Naseeb Ullah,both employees of Mianwali group of traders, had altercation over some minor issue.

Following a brawl, the alleged outlaw Naseeb Ullah attacked with knife and critically injured Mukarum.

The victim was taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested the alleged outlaw and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Man Mianwali

Recent Stories

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

9 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

9 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

9 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

9 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

9 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

9 hours ago
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

9 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

9 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

9 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

9 hours ago
 Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

9 hours ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan