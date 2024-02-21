Man killed his fellow to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man was stabbed to death by his own colleague here at Chak No 236/LB,Masti Khail area on Wednesday.

Police said that Mukarram Khan and Naseeb Ullah,both employees of Mianwali group of traders, had altercation over some minor issue.

Following a brawl, the alleged outlaw Naseeb Ullah attacked with knife and critically injured Mukarum.

The victim was taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested the alleged outlaw and launched investigation.