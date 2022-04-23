UrduPoint.com

Man Killed His Own Brother In Wana

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Man killed his own brother in wana

A man killed his real brother over petty dispute in South Waziristan, said police on Saturday

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) ::A man killed his real brother over petty dispute in South Waziristan, said police on Saturday.

Shah Hussain allegedly opened fire and killed his brother Matol Khan over domestic issues at Jiza Ghondai area.

Matol Khan has come home one month before from United Arab Emirate. The police registered the case and started investigation.

