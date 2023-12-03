Man killed, his son injured in dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A man was shot dead while his son sustained bullet injuries during their resistance to foil the dacoity bid at street Roshanbad in Muzaffargarh city on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Siddique along with his son was heading to somewhere on motorcycle. All of a sudden, two armed dacoits intercepted them and tried to snatch motorbike. Muhammad Siddique offered resistance.

The dacoits opened fire at the both. As result, Muhammad Siddique died on the spot while his son sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

District Police Officer Syed Husnain Haider rushed to the site. Similarly, the police teams also did forensic of the scene. The whole city was cordoned off by the law enforcers to trace the dacoits. The local citizens expressed concerns on rise of dacoities in Muzaffargarh.