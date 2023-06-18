Man killed his wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for killing his wife over domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Airport police action.

According to police spokesman, Iftikhar alias Danish had shot dead his wife Razia Bibi due to domestic issue.

The case of the incident was registered four days ago in Airport police station.

SP Potohar said that the accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished.

He said that justice would be done with the victim family.

Strict action will be taken against such elements involved in heinous crimes, he added.