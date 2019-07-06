Man killed his wife, her accomplice in Dera Murad jamal

A man killed his wife and her accomplice having doubt of illicit relations and managed to fled away in Osta Muhammad area on Saturday.

DERA MURAD JAMALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :A man killed his wife and her accomplice having doubt of illicit relations and managed to fled away in Osta Muhammad area on Saturday.

According to police, the accused Shaukat Ali opened fire on his wife Lakhan and her alleged accomplice Attaullah and killed them in village Faizabad Kighot Bhagia Khan Umrani in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station of Osta Muhammad.

Police on getting information, reached at the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Civil Hospital Osta Muhammad where the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

Furher probe was underway.

