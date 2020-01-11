UrduPoint.com
Man Killed His Wife Over A Domestic Issue In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Man killed his wife over a domestic issue in Faisalabad

A man killed his wife over a domestic issue in Lundianwala police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife over a domestic issue in Lundianwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said Fizza Bibi of Buchiana had exchanged harsh words with her spouse Asif over a domestic dispute which enraged him.

Over the issue, the accused attacked his wife with a stab and killed her on the spot.

Later, the accused presented his arrest in the police station by confessing the offence.

