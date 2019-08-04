Man killed in a blast inside tailoring shop in Kupwara

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :A person was killed in a mysterious blast at Farkiyan area of Keran along Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, some explosive material went off inside a tailoring shop at Ferkiyan at around 9:10 am, Sunday(today).

In the blast, one person namely Abdul Hamid Bajad of Farkiyan Keran received critical wounds and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The tailor shop belonged to Parvaiz Khawja son of Jeelani of Ferkiyan, also got damaged due to the blast.

A police officer confirmed the death of the person in the incident. He said that a police team was rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion.