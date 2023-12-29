Man killed in a brawl

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A man was killed by his rivals on some domestic disputes here at Hussain Shah Bangla area under the jurisdiction of Shah Purr Saddar police station, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, Muhammad Naeem (45) had a domestic dispute with his rivals including Rehman (51) Ghulam Rasool (46).

On the day of incident they killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.