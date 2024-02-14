Man killed in a brawl

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over domestic disputes here under the jurisdiction of Essa Khail police station on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Abdul Rehman (44) had a brawl with his rivals including Tahir, Majeed and Naveed few days ago over some domestic matters.

On the day of incident they killed him after opening fire at him.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.