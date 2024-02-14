Open Menu

Man Killed In A Brawl

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Man killed in a brawl

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over domestic disputes here under the jurisdiction of Essa Khail police station on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Abdul Rehman (44) had a brawl with his rivals including Tahir, Majeed and Naveed few days ago over some domestic matters.

On the day of incident they killed him after opening fire at him.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

13 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

13 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

13 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

13 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

13 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

13 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

13 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

13 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

13 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan