Man Killed In A Car Crash In Nowshera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:20 PM

man killed in a car crash in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a car crash near Azakhel Bala on Nowshera GT Road in Peshawar on Sunday.

According to details, Abdul Rehman, son of Kitab Khan, resident of Afghanistan, Khushgi Chongi, Nowshera, while filing a report in Azakhel police station, told the police that he was informed that his cousin Payenda Muhammad, son of Hamidullah, was crossing the road near Azakhel Bala.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, which left him dead on the spot. Police seized the vehicle and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

