Man killed in a property dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in a property dispute in Qadir Pur Ran on Friday morning.

Police said that Muhammed Ajmal Ran was killed by his rival in the fields.

It is said that the victim was involved in a heated argument when the incident took place.

Three other accomplices of the man killed in the firing were also injured.

However, they have not been identified yet and the killer fled the scene.

Police took the body into custody while the injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Inquiry into the case has been started.