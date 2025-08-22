Man Killed In A Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a bus near Total petrol Pump,head Nubihar,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,Tahir Iqbal(44) was riding a motorcycle when all of sudden bus coming from Vehari hit him and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot,shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital after completing legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescuers save woman attempting suicide38 seconds ago
-
Man killed in a road accident39 seconds ago
-
Laborer killed over old enmity11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest two suspects, recover illegal arms in operations21 minutes ago
-
Jhpiego launches fund raising campaign for help of flood victims31 minutes ago
-
Baba Bulleh Shah Urs celebrations begin31 minutes ago
-
Illegal Ice factory, sweets unit sealed in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
Chinese FM Wang Yi winds up three-day Islamabad visit51 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held1 hour ago
-
CEO reviews emergency health services in Gujrat1 hour ago
-
FIA Launches AI-Based App to Ease Immigration & Curb Human Trafficking: Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago
-
Illegal oil unit sealed1 hour ago