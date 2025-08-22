Man killed in a road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a bus near Total petrol Pump,head Nubihar,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,Tahir Iqbal(44) was riding a motorcycle when all of sudden bus coming from Vehari hit him and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot,shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital after completing legal formalities.