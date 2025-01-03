Man Killed In A Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A man was killed in a road accident as his motorcycle rammed into a tree in the jurisdiction Bhagtanwala police station on Friday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson,Akram was traveling to Sargodha on his motorcycle when all of the sudden his motorcycle rammed into the tree.Resultantly,he died on the spot.
The accident occurred due to over-speeding.
Further investigation was underway.
