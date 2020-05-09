Man Killed In A Road Mishap In Sargodha
A 35-year-old man was killed in a road mishap in Bhagtawala police limits here on Saturday
According to police spokesman that Imran Ali a resident of Doodha was going to Sargodha city for some work when speedy driven car hit the bike, as a result he was seriously injured.
Rescue team shifted him to THQ hospital Bhagtawala but he succumbed to his injuries.