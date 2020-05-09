Man killed in a road mishap in Sargodha

A 35-year-old man was killed in a road mishap in Bhagtawala police limits here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :A 35-year-old man was killed in a road mishap in Bhagtawala police limits here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman that Imran Ali a resident of Doodha was going to Sargodha city for some work when speedy driven car hit the bike, as a result he was seriously injured.

Rescue team shifted him to THQ hospital Bhagtawala but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered case against car driver.