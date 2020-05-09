UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In A Road Mishap In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

A 35-year-old man was killed in a road mishap in Bhagtawala police limits here on Saturday

According to police spokesman that Imran Ali a resident of Doodha was going to Sargodha city for some work when speedy driven car hit the bike, as a result he was seriously injured.

Rescue team shifted him to THQ hospital Bhagtawala but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered case against car driver.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

