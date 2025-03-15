Man killed in a roof collapse

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A man was killed as the roof of his residence room collapse here under the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police station on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Hanif (35) r/o Chak no.

111SB was sleeping in his room when all of sudden his roof caved in.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.