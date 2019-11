Man killed in a truck,cart collision in Multan

A man was killed when a speeding truck hit a cart in chak nine-wala in Jahanian area near here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed when a speeding truck hit a cart in chak nine-wala in Jahanian area near here.

