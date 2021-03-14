UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a passenger van and a motorcycle in Kundiyan police precincts here on Sunday.

Police sources said that,Muhammad Faheem, 23, of Khanqia Sarajiya, was travelling on a motorcycle along with Kalsoom Bibi and Ensa Bibi when a speeding passenger van hit them near Machli Bandh Mor.

Resultantly, Faheem died on-the-spot while Kalsoom and Ensa got injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case

