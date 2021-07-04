Man killed in accident

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a motorcycle-truck collision here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 said that 25-year-old Salman son of Shahid, resident of Kot Liaqat Hayyat was going on a motorcycle when a speeding truck coming from opposite direction hit him near a private oil mill on Okara-Faisalabad Road and left him dead on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122, on receiving information, rushed to the incident siteand shifted the body to DHQ Hospital.