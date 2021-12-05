Man killed In accident:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police precincts, police said here on Sunday.

Muhammad Shafique, 24, a resident of Chak 16-SB was going home on a motorcycle when a car hit him near Bucha village and fled. The biker died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities and registered a case against the driver.