A man was killed in a road accident here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here on Monday.

According to police, a speeding bus hit a rickshaw near Bara Muhammad Wala Stop at Jarnawala raod. Resultantly, Saqlain, son of Jummay Khan, died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to mortuary for legal formalities.