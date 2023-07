SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed in an incident near here on Friday.

Police said Aurangzeb was travelling on a tractor in stone crushing area when the tractor skidded off and fell down from the height.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the TehsilHeadquarters Hospital.