Man Killed In Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A man was hit to death in an accident in the area of D-Type Colony
police station on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said 40-year-old Abdul Ghaffar of Chak No 258-RB Hashmi Town
was crossing Sammundri Road when a speeding bus hit him near Novelty Bridge.
As a result, the man received serious injuries and was shifted to a local hospital
but he expired before getting medical treatment.
Police handed over the body to the family, he added.
