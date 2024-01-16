Man killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A man was hit to death in an accident in the area of D-Type Colony

police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said 40-year-old Abdul Ghaffar of Chak No 258-RB Hashmi Town

was crossing Sammundri Road when a speeding bus hit him near Novelty Bridge.

As a result, the man received serious injuries and was shifted to a local hospital

but he expired before getting medical treatment.

Police handed over the body to the family, he added.