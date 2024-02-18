Man killed in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A collision between a car and a mini-truck left an engineer of a local mill dead near Khurrianwala.

Police said on Sunday that Engineer Ihsan ul Haq was riding a car at Khurrianwala chowk when

a mini-truck hit his four-wheeler.

Resultantly, Ihsan suffered head injuries and died in a local hospital.

Police have registered a case against the fleeing truck driver.