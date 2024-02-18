Man Killed In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A collision between a car and a mini-truck left an engineer of a local mill dead near Khurrianwala.
Police said on Sunday that Engineer Ihsan ul Haq was riding a car at Khurrianwala chowk when
a mini-truck hit his four-wheeler.
Resultantly, Ihsan suffered head injuries and died in a local hospital.
Police have registered a case against the fleeing truck driver.
