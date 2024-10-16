Open Menu

Man Killed In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A man was killed when a loader rickshaw collided with stationed tractor-trolley near Dullywala mines,Darykhan area on Wednesday.

Police said that the victim was identified as Ahmed Khan.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

