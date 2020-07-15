Man Killed In Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:41 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed and two others injured in an accident in Krana police limits on Wednesday.
Police said that Shahid Iqbal, Javaid and Akhter were going toward Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a speedy car hit the bike near Chak no.99 SB. As a result, Shahid Iqbaldied on the spot while Javaid and Akhter suffered injuries and was shifted to THQ hospital Shahpur.