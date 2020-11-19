Man killed in accident in faisalabad

A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning.

According to police,the victim identified as Asif, resident of chak 390 GB, was travelling on a motorcycle on Samundri-Faisalabad Road when a rashly-driven truck hit his bike,killing him on the spot.

Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.