Man killed in accident in Rawalpindi

A young man here on Monday was killed in a road accident near the Rawat U-turn

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :A young man here on Monday was killed in a road accident near the Rawat U-turn.

According to Rescue 1122, an unknown 25-year-old man was on his way on a motorcycle , when a heavy truck hit him, which resulted in his death on the spot.

The rescue shifted the body to Pakistan Institute of Medical for autopsy while further investigation is being carried out by the Rawat police.