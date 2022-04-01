UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A young man was died due to aerial firing during a wedding ceremony near Kamran floor mill Chak Mithan.

According to Rescue officials, a 25 years old youth namely, Muhammad Irfan s/o Allah Divaya suddenly sustained a bullet injury while aerial firing during a wedding ceremony and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh under police supervision.

Police handed over the body to heirs by terming it an accidental death.

