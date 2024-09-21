Man Killed In Aerial Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 10:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A man was shot killed in aerial firing in a marriage ceremony in area of Musafir Khana district,here on Saturday.
The police spokesperson said that ceremony of a marriage was underway in Mauza Warhail where a youth opened aerial firing as sign of celebrations of the marriage.
Resultantly,A man died on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Ghulam Abbas(30) r/o Muradpur.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for morgue.
Further investigation was underway.
