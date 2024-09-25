Man killed in aerial firing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A man was shot killed in a marriage ceremony in Esaa khail

here on Wednesday.

The police spokesperson said the marriage ceremony was under way in

Mauza Warhail where a youth started an aerial firing.

Resultantly, a man died on the spot who was identified as

Ghulam Rasool,38.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a local hospital.