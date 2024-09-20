Man killed in armed attack

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A young man was shot dead on Hyderabad Bypass here on Friday allegedly by three persons riding on a motorbike apparently because of personal enmity.

The Naseem Nagar police informed that slain Siraj Umrani was driving a rickshaw on Hyderabad bypass when two men and a woman riding on a motorbike fired gunshots on him.

The police said Umrani was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the slain person hailed from Dera Murad Jamali and was living in Hyderabad to earn a livelihood.

The police told that the initial report of the incident had been registered but the FIR would be lodged once the family of Umrani approached the police.

The police believed that personal enmity in Dera Murad Jamali was believed to be the cause of his killing.

APP/zmb