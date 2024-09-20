Man Killed In Armed Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A young man was shot dead on Hyderabad Bypass here on Friday allegedly by three persons riding on a motorbike apparently because of personal enmity.
The Naseem Nagar police informed that slain Siraj Umrani was driving a rickshaw on Hyderabad bypass when two men and a woman riding on a motorbike fired gunshots on him.
The police said Umrani was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the slain person hailed from Dera Murad Jamali and was living in Hyderabad to earn a livelihood.
The police told that the initial report of the incident had been registered but the FIR would be lodged once the family of Umrani approached the police.
The police believed that personal enmity in Dera Murad Jamali was believed to be the cause of his killing.
APP/zmb
Recent Stories
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJP displeased over misuse of media for personal attacks31 seconds ago
-
Main facilitator of last year's Police Line suicide blast held57 seconds ago
-
Secretary reviews RWMC's outsourcing21 minutes ago
-
Gul Asghar prioritizes implementation of axle load for safeguarding lives, highways21 minutes ago
-
SU to hold speech contest on October 321 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in extortion case after settlement21 minutes ago
-
Rape suspect arrested31 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result of Accountant, computer programmer31 minutes ago
-
Hindko language book on Seerat wins national award51 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Dept appoints Dr, Samiullah as CEO of BHCP1 hour ago
-
Quran Khawani for Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto held at People's Secretariat1 hour ago
-
Excise deptt introduces new SOPs to tackle agent mafia, improve vehicle registration process1 hour ago