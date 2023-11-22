Man killed in Bajaur blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A man was killed when his vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Peshtoo area of Tehsil, Khar in Bajaur district on Wednesday morning.

The police said a powerful blast totally destroyed the vehicle and a man, whose identity could not be ascertained, was killed.

The police collected evidence from the scene and started investigation into the incident.

APP/vak