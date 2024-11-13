Man killed in Bajaur bomb blast incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A man was killed in a bomb blast incident that took place near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur district,

tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man lost his life when a bomb planted outside of his house blasted with big bang near Tehsil Mamond area.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police have started search operation to trace the culprits.