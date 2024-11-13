Open Menu

Man Killed In Bajaur Bomb Blast Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Man killed in Bajaur bomb blast incident

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A man was killed in a bomb blast incident that took place near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur district,

tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man lost his life when a bomb planted outside of his house blasted with big bang near Tehsil Mamond area.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police have started search operation to trace the culprits.

Related Topics

Dead Police Bomb Blast Man SITE

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

2 hours ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

4 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

4 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

5 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

5 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

5 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

6 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

6 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan