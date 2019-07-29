Man killed in bike-car collision in Quetta

(@imziishan)

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a car and motorbike on National Highway near Loralai town on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a car and motorbike on National Highway near Loralai town on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy car which was coming from opposite direction hit him.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The deceased's body was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Waheed Ahmed.Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities.