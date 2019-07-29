UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Bike-car Collision In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:28 PM

Man killed in bike-car collision in Quetta

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a car and motorbike on National Highway near Loralai town on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a car and motorbike on National Highway near Loralai town on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy car which was coming from opposite direction hit him.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The deceased's body was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Waheed Ahmed.Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities.

Related Topics

Car Died Loralai From

Recent Stories

Ministry takes innovative steps to ensure smooth c ..

1 minute ago

Five protesters shot dead in Sudan town: doctors c ..

4 minutes ago

Govt accords top priority to healthcare facilities ..

4 minutes ago

Coal miner dies in Duki's coalmine

4 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul urges MNAs to play proactive role for p ..

4 minutes ago

NUST faculty wins 7th FPCCI Achievement Award

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.