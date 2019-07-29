Man Killed In Bike-car Collision In Quetta
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:28 PM
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a car and motorbike on National Highway near Loralai town on Monday
According to Levies sources, the victim was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy car which was coming from opposite direction hit him.
As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The deceased's body was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Waheed Ahmed.Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities.