Man Killed In Bikes Collision

Published July 20, 2023

Man killed in bikes collision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries near motorway interchange on Thursday morning.

According to rescuers, Fida Husain, 50, Son of Abdul Qadir, resident of Basti Paka Wali succumbed to injuries when he was taking away vegetables on his motorbike.

He was struck head-on by another bike riding by a youth, Saqlain, 20, son of Mehr Ali Shah, resident of Moharaja Bhutta. Both of the victims were shifted to the hospital sharply after the crash.

Rescuers were trying to contact with heirs of the deceased and the injured person as per the last report. The accident caused by overspeeding by the two motorbikes resulted in the death of one of the riders.

