Man killed in bikes collision

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in motorcycles collision here in limits of Chobara police station,Layyah.

Rescue 1122 said on Thursday that Saeed Ahmad, 45, succumbed to head injuries on the spot,while another bike rider Inayatullah, 38, received critical injuries and shifted to hospital.

Both of the victims were residents of Layyah city.

Police concerned launched investigation.