Man killed in Bolan firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Mehrgarh area of Bolan district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was on his way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Sona Khan.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The Police registered a case and started an investigation.