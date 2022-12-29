UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Bolan Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Man killed in Bolan firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Mehrgarh area of Bolan district on Thursday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Mehrgarh area of Bolan district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was on his way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Sona Khan.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The Police registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Man Bolan From

Recent Stories

WAM report highlights UAE’s key milestones in 20 ..

WAM report highlights UAE’s key milestones in 2022

12 minutes ago
 Naseebulla to take varsities issues with HEC offic ..

Naseebulla to take varsities issues with HEC official

19 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Asked Biden for Longer Range ATACMS Miss ..

Zelenskyy Asked Biden for Longer Range ATACMS Missiles - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Brilliant Odermatt wins Super-G after Olympic cham ..

Brilliant Odermatt wins Super-G after Olympic champion Mayer retires

30 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides clim ..

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides climbs to 39

30 minutes ago
 After long dry season, fresh snowfall starts in al ..

After long dry season, fresh snowfall starts in all districts of GB

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.