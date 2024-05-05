Man Killed In Brawl
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals in a brawl here in Piplan area, situated in the jurisdiction of Piplan Police Station, here on Sunday.
Police said that Muhammad Ashfaq (49) of Piplan area had a brawl with his rivals including Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Aslam on some issue. Later, the accused shot him dead.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for fulfilling legal requirements.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court17 seconds ago
-
KP people still await change: Azma Bukhari24 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.25m from 53 defaulters in 24 hours29 seconds ago
-
Awami Sculpture Garden to be set up at Nasser Bagh10 minutes ago
-
Oghi police apprehend step-mother's killer within 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of five people due to poisonous food30 minutes ago
-
DPO visits newly-built police station31 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers, liquor suppliers apprehended40 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police organize training wksp for traffic officials41 minutes ago
-
PML-N to support PPP candidate Ali Qasim Gillani in NA 148 by-election50 minutes ago
-
Second, third phases of “Suthra Punjab Program” being launched simultaneously: Minister50 minutes ago
-
Seven hotel owners held over selling bread on high prices50 minutes ago