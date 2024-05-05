Man killed in brawl

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals in a brawl here in Piplan area, situated in the jurisdiction of Piplan Police Station, here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Ashfaq (49) of Piplan area had a brawl with his rivals including Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Aslam on some issue. Later, the accused shot him dead.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for fulfilling legal requirements.