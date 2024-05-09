Man Killed In Brawl
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over some domestic disputes here at Hadali on Thursday.
Police said that Muhammad Waris (45) r/o Mauza Noor area had domestic disputes with Anwar, Sarwar and Khaleel r/o same localities.On the day of incident, they killed Waris after opening fire at him.
Further investigation was under way.
