Man Killed In Brawl

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Man killed in brawl

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over some domestic disputes here at Hadali on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Waris (45) r/o Mauza Noor area had domestic disputes with Anwar, Sarwar and Khaleel r/o same localities.On the day of incident, they killed Waris after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.

