Man killed in bricks attack

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A man was killed by his rival in bricks attack here under the jurisdiction of urban area police station on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 sources informed that a man namely as Michael had a brawl with victor from Christ community over some domestic matters.

On the day of incident Michael killed victor after beating him with bricks.

Rescue teams reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.