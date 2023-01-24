Man Killed In Bus-rickshaw Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed when a speeding van collided with a rickshaw on Sargodha-Lahore Road near here on Tuesday.
Police said Muhammad Habib of Chak No 99 SB was traveling on a rickshaw when a rashly driven bus hit it. As a result, he died on the spot.
Police handed over the body to the family and also registered a case againstthe bus driver.