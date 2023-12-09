Man killed in car-motorcycle collision

A man was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Paris Road, Sialkot, here on Saturday evening

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A man was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Paris Road, Sialkot, here on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 63-year-old Munir Ahmed was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Hilton City Marriage Hall, Paris Road here.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital.