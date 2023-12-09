Man Killed In Car-motorcycle Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 07:12 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A man was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Paris Road, Sialkot, here on Saturday evening.
According to Rescue spokesperson, 63-year-old Munir Ahmed was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Hilton City Marriage Hall, Paris Road here.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital.