Open Menu

Man Killed In Car-motorcycle Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Man killed in car-motorcycle collision

A man was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Paris Road, Sialkot, here on Saturday evening

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A man was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Paris Road, Sialkot, here on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 63-year-old Munir Ahmed was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Hilton City Marriage Hall, Paris Road here.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital.

Related Topics

Marriage Road Car Paris Man Sialkot Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Smog awareness walk

Smog awareness walk

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi 16-Day ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi 16-Day campaign

7 minutes ago
 China sees COP28 progress on fossil fuels

China sees COP28 progress on fossil fuels

9 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted to ensure law&order

Search operation conducted to ensure law&order

9 minutes ago
 2227 FIRs registered against underage drivers

2227 FIRs registered against underage drivers

9 minutes ago
 Media awareness workshop on immunisation in Sargod ..

Media awareness workshop on immunisation in Sargodha

7 minutes ago
China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three s ..

China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three satellites

7 minutes ago
 Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is 'encour ..

Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is 'encouraging' war in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 PLRA generates Rs 25b revenue from July to Nov 202 ..

PLRA generates Rs 25b revenue from July to Nov 2023

7 minutes ago
 SSCI, Ejad Labs inks MoU to conduct training for f ..

SSCI, Ejad Labs inks MoU to conduct training for freelancers, entrepreneurs, IT ..

9 minutes ago
 China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart ..

China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart factories

35 minutes ago
 Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh Universi ..

Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh University urges skill focus for stude ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan