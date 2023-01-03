Man killed in car-truck collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another was injured in a collision between a car and a truck on Sargodha-Khushab road in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Khawar r/o chak no 55 NB along with Muhammad Abid r/o chak 163 NB,was traveling on a car when a speeding truck coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle.

Consequently,Khawar died on the spot while Abid suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured to DHQ Teaching hospital.

Police launched investigation.