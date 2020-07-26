Man killed in clash at Alamdar Road area

A-50-year-old man on Saturday was killed in a clash between two groups here at Alamdar Road area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A-50-year-old man on Saturday was killed in a clash between two groups here at Alamdar Road area .

According to police, two rival groups attacked with each other after developing dispute between them.

As a result, a man named Abdul Hadi died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason clash could not be ascertained so far.

The police registered a case and started investigation.