Man Killed In Clash At Alamdar Road Area

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:38 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A-50-year-old man on Saturday was killed in a clash between two groups here at Alamdar Road area .

According to police, two rival groups attacked with each other after developing dispute between them.

As a result, a man named Abdul Hadi died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason clash could not be ascertained so far.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

