UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Clash Between Two Groups In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Man killed in clash between two groups in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a clash between two groups here at `Shahadra' area in limits of Bhara Kau police station, police said.

According to police, the identity of deceased in not clear who was murdered due to exchange of fire.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhara Kau police station has been suspended and DIG (Operations) has been assigned the task by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to conduct inquiry into the matter and ensure arrest of culprits at earliest.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Police Exchange Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

1 hour ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

1 hour ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

1 hour ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.