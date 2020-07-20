Man killed in clash between two groups in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a clash between two groups here at `Shahadra' area in limits of Bhara Kau police station, police said.

According to police, the identity of deceased in not clear who was murdered due to exchange of fire.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhara Kau police station has been suspended and DIG (Operations) has been assigned the task by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to conduct inquiry into the matter and ensure arrest of culprits at earliest.