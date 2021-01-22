UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Clash Over Children's Fight In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:10 PM

Man killed in clash over children's fight in faisalabad

A man was killed in a clash between two groups over children's fight in Sadar police limits here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a clash between two groups over children's fight in Sadar police limits here on Friday.

According to the police, the clash occurred in Chak 25-GB in which Muhammad Khan diedon the spot.

The police shifted the body to a hospital and started investigation.

