FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a clash between two groups over children's fight in Sadar police limits here on Friday.

According to the police, the clash occurred in Chak 25-GB in which Muhammad Khan diedon the spot.

The police shifted the body to a hospital and started investigation.