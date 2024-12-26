Man killed in clash over missing girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A 50-year old man was shot dead during a scuffle breaking out between two groups over a missing girl at Chak No. 125/ML of district Layyah.

Police said a teenaged girl belonging to the Bhatti clan went missing a few days ago. Elders of the clan approached the Kharal clan over suspicion of its role it it.

The two sides exchanged harsh words, leading to firing and killing of Mohammed Iqbal of Bhatti clan by the Kharal clan.

His 11-year old daughter, Mehwish, also sustained injuries. Police reached the area after receiving information and started investigation. A case was registered against unidentified killer, who escaped reportedly from the spot. The case of girl going missing was still unresolved.

Search for both the escaped killer and the missing girl was under way, added the police.