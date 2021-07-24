Man killed in collision between 2 bikes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed and another was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Sahiwal police limits.

Police sources said on Saturday that the incident happened in the Habibpur Kangra area of tehsil Sahiwal where the two bike-riders were speeding on a road.

They collided with each other, killing Muhammad Dawood on-the-spot and injuring Muhammad Usman.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to the THQ hospital Sahiwal for medical assistance.